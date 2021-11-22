Pakistan’s CAA launches an app for reporting safety issues and accidents during air travel

In recent news, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has officially launched an application that will identify and report accidents and safety concerns during air travel directly to the authority. The app which is currently available for Android smartphones has been termed as the ‘Voluntary Hazard/Incident Reporting System’. The application can be found on the Google Play store.

According to the PCAA, this app covers a wide range of issues from system failures to accidents and violations. Their statement mentioned the following:

“The aim of the hazard/incident reporting app is to provide an easy, user-friendly [and] adequate platform/resources to the general public and aviation stakeholders for proactive/reactive identification and reporting of hazards/incidents and safety issues directly to the PCAA.”

Safety is Everyone's Responsibility.

PCAA is pleased to announce the launch of an android app “Voluntary Hazard/Incident Reporting System”. The application can be accessed and downloaded from Google Play Store. pic.twitter.com/M1A5secsXL — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) November 18, 2021

In a nutshell, if there are any safety concerns or chances of an incident during air travel then users can simply use the application to register their issues directly to the authorities. PCAA further added the following:

“The person reporting [the hazard or the incident] may also upload files, pictures, etc, along with [a] narrative in the support of his/her report as evidence.” “[The] PCAA firmly believes [that] aviation safety is everyone’s responsibility and always gives due importance to aviation safety-related issues and remains continuously engaged to enhance aviation performance and quality.”

However, a hazard reporting form can also be found on the official PCAA website.