Pakistan’s NESCOM set to work with Turkish Aerospace Industries to produce military drones

In recent news, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) producer, has signed a contract with Pakistan’s National Engineering and Science Commission, better known as NESCOM, to produce military drones. This contract will ensure the development of new technology which will belong to the Anka UAV.

The main concept of this partnership is to expand the market for unmanned aerial vehicles and further enhance the cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

According to TAI’s General Manager, Temel Kotil:

“The contract we made with Pakistan within the scope of our ANKA UAV systems will provide significant gains to the UAV industry. This acquisition, especially with Pakistan’s National Engineering and Science Commission, will strengthen our UAVs. It is very important that we continue our historical brotherhood for the gains of both countries. We will implement the human resources cooperation we have made in the past years in this contract as well.”

As of now, the Anka UAV is capable of staying in the air for more than 24 hours at an altitude of 30,000 feet with a payload capacity of 250 kilograms. Moreover, Pakistan is further benefitting from this partnership as the country even signed a multi-billion dollar agreement which includes Pakistan purchasing 30 modern t-129 attack helicopters which were developed by TAI under a license from the Italian-British company AugustaWestland.

All in all, these respective cooperations will enhance the military power of both countries.