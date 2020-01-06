Pakistan’s very first electric car showroom had been inaugurated

Pakistan has inaugurated its very first electric car showroom on Sunday. The electric cars are launched by the company registered under the name of Topsun Motors. The provincial Minister of Punjab for housing, urban development, and public health engineering Mian Muhammad Rasheed also attended the ceremony. Malik Riaz the managing director of Topsun Motors also marked its presence at the event.

With the joint effort of both the countries, the electric vehicles will soon be on the roads. Mian Muhammad applauds the efforts that are put in by the private sector for protecting the environment from the stress of pollution. According to him, this healthy step will take Pakistan ahead in terms of technological advancement. Muhammad Rasheed also said that projects like this will keep China and Pakistan bonded for long terms.

The minister was also asked about the “Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme” initiative to which he answered that the groundwork of the project will soon be starting in Lahore.

In the month of November Amin Aslam, the advisory of Prime Minister on Climatic change conducted a press conference and said that Pakistan is planning on saving fuel cost by $2 Billion by shifting the Pakistani Transportation system to Electric Vehicles. The cabinet formally passed the bill for Pakistan’s first electric bill policy in December.

The advisory further revealed the Electric Motorcycle and Rickshaw manufacturing company will soon be launched in Pakistan. This conversion to the Electric transportation system will indeed pave the way to a cleaner greener Pakistan. The booking of the electric vehicle is open now.

