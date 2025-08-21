By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakkay Dost Youtube Channel Hacked Bilal Confirms

Bilal Maqsood, the renowned Pakistani pop singer and former Strings frontman, has now made a mark with children’s educational content on YouTube. His channel, featuring colourful rhymes and puppet shows, has already gained over 59,000 subscribers.
Recently, the official YouTube channel of Pakistani puppet show “Pakkay Dost” has been hacked, raising concerns among fans who regularly tune in for its Urdu rhymes and lessons. The show, created by famous singer Bilal Maqsood in 2023, quickly earned praise for making learning fun while promoting Urdu among children.

Sharing the news on social media, Bilal wrote: “Our Pakkay Dost YouTube channel has been hacked and is currently under someone else’s control.

He also said, “We are already in touch with Google/YouTube and working to recover. Please do not click on any new videos or links from the channel until we confirm it’s safe.”

Pakkay Dost Youtube Channel Hacked Bilal Confirms

 

Since its launch, Pakkay Dost has become a celebrated children’s show for its colorful puppets, catchy Urdu nursery rhymes, and positive life lessons. Parents have often praised it for helping kids connect with the Urdu language. One viewer even shared, “My little one didn’t speak any Urdu and now randomly sings Pani Hay Bachana.” The show’s popularity is also reflected in its subscriber base of over 59k families, who regularly tune in online, making it one of the most loved Urdu educational shows for children.

The project has also gained recognition from celebrities like Sajal Ali, who applauded Bilal’s dedication to reviving Urdu among the younger generation. Earlier this year, Pakkay Dost partnered with Connect Hear to make its content inclusive for the hearing-impaired community by adding sign language interpretation.

Despite the current setback, Bilal assured fans that the mission of Pakkay Dost, spreading joy, culture, and learning, will continue. He concluded his message by requesting prayers and support until the channel is fully restored.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

