P@SHA commends the NeCC’s efforts for enabling Pakistani Sellers’ access to Amazon

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), in a press release issued on May 21, 2021, commended the efforts of the various stakeholders associated with the government-appointed council responsible for negotiating Pakistan’s inclusion in Amazon’s list of sellers.

“P@SHA would like to commend the continuous efforts of the members of National E-Commerce Council (NeCC) members led by Ms. Aisha Moriani, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, Mr. Badar Khushnood, Head of P@SHA’s E-Commerce Committee and Co-founder Fishry.com, Mr. Asfandyar Farrukh, Senior Vice Chairman, Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP), Mr. Omer Gajial, former Category Development Head at Amazon, Mr. Shoaib Sarwar, Deputy Counsel General at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles and Mr. Azmat Mahmud Khan, Trade Minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. to name a few.”, the press release said.

According to the press release, Mr. Badar Khushnood, in his various media interviews, encouraged all the potential sellers to focus on building their brands while following Amazon’s guidelines to achieve the desired results.

P@SHA emphasized that easy access to different international markets is also one of the top objectives for the NeCC, and access for Pakistan’s sellers to Amazon is a huge milestone that can boost cross-border e-commerce exports. Now SMEs, women entrepreneurs and startups from Pakistan can become a seller directly on Amazon’s platform with the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) model to start with. Potential sellers can learn about selling on Amazon here.

Both public and private members of the NeCC have been continuously working on the policy reforms and the improvements in different elements and processes of the value chain to boost the ease-of-doing-business index in the B2B2C e-commerce space. They have also introduced regulatory changes to make compliance and reporting easier for the B2C and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) e-commerce players. Such transformations were only possible due to the collaborative efforts of various government departments and private sector trade bodies as members of the NeCC.

