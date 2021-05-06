P@SHA thanks NCOC for Declaring Call Centers as Essential Services

Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA), in a Press release, extended its sincere gratitude to Mr. Asad Umar – Chief of National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), for considering P@SHA’s request to include call centers under essential services and exempting them from 50% work from home policy and time restrictions in the NCOC meeting held on April 29th, 2020.

The association also exhibited gratitude to the Ministry of Informational Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for advocating their request.

The exemption has been gone into effect immediately. Strict adherence to the SOPs announced for COVID -19 is strongly advised to all call centers.

P@SHA expressed hope that the exemption will prove beneficial for the Call Centers in Pakistan despite that other regional developing countries have experienced significant setbacks during the pandemic.

Call centers comprise an integral part of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations and contribute substantially to Pakistan’s ICT exports growing at a rate of 37.81% and have shot up to a whopping $1.119 billion.

