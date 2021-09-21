PayPro attains the latest certification in Data Security through Risk Associates Europe

PayPro, Pakistan’s largest payments solution for Accounts Receivable Automation & Aggregation, has attained the ‘Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard’ (PCI DSS) v3.2.1′ compliance with the latest international certification in data security for its payment platform. In addition, PayPro’s PCI compliance was audited against the PCI Data Security Standards by Risk Associates, a leading provider of risk and compliance services.

The PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is the payment card industry’s rigorous information security standard which applies to all organizations that store, process, and/or transmit cardholder data. Achieving PCI compliance and certification requires that all system components that handle or access cardholder data must afford and maintain the strictest level of security controls—technically, operationally, and physically.

Speaking on occasion, CEO – PayPro, Mr. Ali Janjua, said, “We have once again confirmed that clients who want to use our solutions could be sure of the highest level of security and commitment to the industry’s highest standards. Our team has come a long way to get certified by the best security assessors, and now we can assure that our clients receive PCI DSS compliant solutions fully. By following the PCI DSS certification requirements, we can demonstrate the credibility of our payment platform, have an integrated approach towards larger local and international e-commerce merchants, and provide them the required level of security for handling payments & cardholder data. We will continue to optimize our physical and cloud security with the most up-to-date international security standards, to support our customers’ interests and business’”.

Managing Director – Risk Associates Pakistan, Mr. Kashif Hassan, said, “Becoming PCI Compliant is an important step for PayPro, as it expands its client’s roster. It shows their commitment to the protection and security of customer financial data. Risk Associates is committed to working with Paypro and other clients to not only achieve compliance but also to make security a ‘Business as Usual’ activity. We help clients mitigate risk and strengthen their internal controls which ultimately leads to an increase in brand trust and acts as a catalyst for business growth. We congratulate PayPro for achieving this major milestone, It has been a pleasure working with PayPro through this certification project”.

The compliance scheme aims to secure PayPro’s platform against data theft and fraud. PCI-DSS readiness adds to PayPro’s security layer and is a step further in pursuit of serving partners with the latest security solutions in the regulated market.