Perplexity Launches Comet To Rival Google Search

Perplexity has launched Comet, its first-ever AI-powered web browser, aiming to directly challenge Google Search and redefine the modern browsing experience.

Available initially to users subscribed to Perplexity’s $200-per-month Max plan and a select group from a waitlist, Comet puts Perplexity’s AI search engine front and center.

At the heart of the new browser is Comet Assistant, an intelligent AI agent integrated into the browser’s interface. Users can summon the assistant via a sidecar panel on any webpage, enabling the AI to “see” content in real time and provide instant support. From summarizing emails and calendar events to navigating tabs and websites, the assistant is designed to handle a range of routine digital tasks.

Direct Shot at Google Chrome

Perplexity’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has been vocal about the importance of this launch, describing it as a key step toward building an “operating system with which you can do almost everything.” The ultimate goal? To become the default browser for users and achieve “infinite retention.”

With 780 million queries recorded in May 2025 and 20% month-over-month growth, Perplexity believes Comet could gain traction if its existing users embrace the new experience. By bypassing Google Chrome, the startup seeks to control the full user journey from search to task completion.

However, Comet faces stiff competition. While Google Chrome and Apple Safari dominate the browser market, new players like Dia from The Browser Company and a rumored browser from OpenAI are crowding the space. OpenAI has already hired several engineers from the original Google Chrome team, hinting at their own ambitions in the AI browser race.

Initial user experiences highlight Comet Assistant as Comet’s most distinct feature. Its strength lies in simple tasks: answering questions directly from a webpage, summarizing inboxes, or parsing calendar entries to suggest travel times. However, when the tasks become more complex, like booking travel or finding parking, the assistant falters, often hallucinating details or making incorrect assumptions.

One tester noted the assistant’s ability to answer questions about YouTube videos, Google Docs, and even social media posts, all without needing to switch tabs. However, deeper integration, like accessing a user’s Google Calendar, requires giving Perplexity significant permissions, which some users may find invasive.

The AI Agent Problem

Despite its innovation, Comet shares a common flaw with other AI agents: hallucinations. When asked to book parking, the assistant entered the wrong travel dates and failed to adapt when corrected, echoing previous issues found in Perplexity’s shopping agent and OpenAI’s Operator.

These AI tools remain powerful but unreliable for complex automation until developers address their hallucinations. Still, Comet’s capabilities may appeal to early adopters and productivity enthusiasts seeking smarter ways to browse.

While it remains to be seen whether Comet can sway users away from their default browsers, one thing is clear: Perplexity isn’t just playing catch-up; it’s attempting to redefine the future of search and browser functionality. If the company can solve accuracy and trust issues, Comet could mark the beginning of a new era in web navigation.