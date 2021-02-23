PITB launches Rescue Cadet Corps app in collaboration with Punjab emergency service

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) mobile application in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service (PES), to promote rescue and safety culture in the province.

The initiative is part of the government’s vision to build better communities across the country.

As per the details, the application will connect all Rescue Scouts (volunteers) of communities and educational institutions for online registrations, training, and certification after hands-on drills practices in colleges and nearest Rescue Stations.

In an inauguration ceremony held at Punjab Governor House, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar launched ‘RCC Mobile App’ developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/IBhkQpCzPC — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) February 20, 2021

It has been designed to help users become responsible citizens after learning lifesaving rescue and safety techniques.

The mobile application also contains integrated community safety training modules, to provide users training on the same lines as National Cadet Corps (NCC).

An inauguration ceremony was held in this regard at the governor house Punjab, where Chaudhry Sarwar showed appreciation for the efforts of PITB and awarded honorary shields and certificates to those present.

The tweet from the PITB said that the app is part of PITB’s efforts to revolutionize the tech sector and facilitate the youngsters of Pakistan through comprehensive IT based reforms. It includes building software for various institutions, apps, websites, and complaint resolution mechanisms.

The initiatives from the PITB involve partnerships with various stakeholders from both the private and public sectors.