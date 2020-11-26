PM Imran Khan addresses global CEOs at the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum hosted a “Special Dialogue with Prime Minister Imran Khan” giving the chief executives from across the world an opportunity to hear from the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan on the factors behind Pakistan’s resilience to the economic shocks of the pandemic and his country’s post-COVID-19 recovery strategy. The dialogue was chaired by Forum President Børge Brende and more than 70 members and partners of the World Economic Forum from around the world participated in the virtual meeting.

Imran Khan explained the current situation of Pakistan including the steps taking during the first phase of COVID-19 and the policies of the Government of Pakistan for the second wave. He also spoke about regional connectivity projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and progress on talks to improve trade flows between Afghanistan and Pakistan following his visit last week to the Afghan capital. Khan also responded to questions from chief executives on promoting a digital economy in Pakistan and improving the enabling environment for long-term investors.

Imran Khan said, “My aim is for Pakistan’s economy to emerge greener, fairer and stronger from the pandemic. It is crucial for us to work with the international business community and partners like the World Economic Forum to share the important reforms underway here and help global businesses participate in the emerging opportunities in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan’s economy has shown remarkable resilience to the pandemic, placing it in a strong position to rebound quickly from the shock. The Forum convened this dialogue with Prime Minister Khan for global business leaders to discuss the country’s economic response in greater detail and to understand where they could contribute to Pakistan’s ambitious recovery strategy,” said Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum.

Image Source: WEF

