Pm Laptop Scheme 2025 Distribution Set For This Date

The federal government has officially set the date for the launch ceremony of the PM Laptop Scheme 2025, marking a key milestone in its drive to digitally empower thousands of students across Pakistan.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the third special committee on the PM Laptop Scheme 2025, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that the central distribution ceremony will be held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on July 25. The meeting was co-chaired by Prime Minister Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood, with Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also in attendance.

According to an official statement, the committee thoroughly reviewed the regional quota allocations and application distributions to ensure a fair rollout of the PM Laptop Scheme 2025. The meeting also approved plans for a dedicated media awareness campaign, to be spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aimed at highlighting the scheme’s benefits and upcoming events.

“This initiative is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to empower the youth,” Dr Siddiqui said. “Access to technology by our young people guarantees national progress.” Chairman Rana Mashhood added that more regional distribution ceremonies will be organized, with their dates to be shared soon, emphasizing, “Empowering the youth is essential for building a strong and bright future for Pakistan.”

Under the PM Laptop Scheme 2025, the government plans to distribute laptops to 100,000 talented students, equipping them to advance their academic and research capabilities and support a smarter, more connected generation.

With the date now finalized, officials say the scheme is moving into full implementation mode, underscoring the government’s continued commitment to digital learning and youth development.