PM&DC Licensing System Debuts in Lahore for Medical Registrations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially launched the PM&DC licensing system in Lahore, marking a significant milestone in streamlining the registration process for medical and dental professionals across Punjab.







The newly introduced PM&DC licensing system at the Lahore Regional Office in Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex aims to simplify and expedite the registration process. This digital move empowers graduates and practitioners by offering secure, transparent, and efficient services without requiring them to travel to Islamabad.

By decentralizing these operations, PM&DC is ensuring quicker turnarounds and reducing the burden on healthcare workers. One key benefit of the system is the convenience it offers, eliminating unnecessary travel and long wait times.

Doctors facing difficulties with the online application portal will receive support from dedicated staff at the Lahore center. Services now available locally include:







Full registration

License renewal

Good Standing Certificates

Provision of duplicates

Record updates and changes

(Note: Excludes teaching and practical experience matters)

Certificates will be dispatched via TCS, and digital copies can also be accessed by practitioners.

PM&DC President Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj hailed the launch as a step forward in improving healthcare regulation:

“This is a step towards accelerating the licensing process through PM&DC’s regional offices. We’re enabling doctors to begin their professional careers without unnecessary delays.”

The launch in Lahore marks Phase I of the rollout. Phase II will include Peshawar and Karachi, followed by Phase III in Jamshoro and Balochistan, and Phase IV in Multan.

Medical and dental professionals in Punjab can now visit the Lahore office for registration, application assistance, and related queries under the new PM&DC licensing system.