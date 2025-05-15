PM&DC Reduces MBBS and BDS Merit Criteria by 5% for 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially announced a 5% reduction in merit criteria for MBBS and BDS admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the latest update, the PM&DC has granted a one-time 5% relaxation in merit requirements for all public and private medical and dental universities across the country.

This move aims to address the growing number of vacant MBBS and BDS seats in private colleges located in Sindh and Punjab. The decision to ease the merit criteria was made on May 13, 2025, with the goal of enabling more eligible candidates to secure admissions during the 2024-25 academic cycle.

The PM&DC clarified that this merit relaxation for MBBS and BDS programs is strictly a one-time measure and will not serve as a precedent for future admissions.

Authorities hope this decision will help ensure that no medical or dental seat remains unutilized in the current academic year.