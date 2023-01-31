President Biden to Stop US Exports to Huawei

The US Government on orders from President Biden has stopped issuing licenses for exporting most technology items to Huawei

The US government continues to tighten its rules for US tech exports to China. American companies are now also being refused licenses for exporting most technologies to Chinese technology giants Huawei.

Huawei has previously been called out as a national threat to the US. The company has also been accused of working directly with the Chinese communist party.

Reported first by the Financial Times, the US Commerce Department has told many tech exporting US firms that it will no longer be giving out licenses for tech exports to Huawei.

According to local US newspapers, this move is a part of US plans to completely shut down tech exports to Chinese tech giant Huawei.

“Working closely with our interagency export controls partners at the Departments of Energy, Defense and State, we continually assess our policies and regulations and communicate regularly with external stakeholders” said a member of the US Commerce Department.

“We do not comment on conversations with or deliberations about specific companies,” he added.

This tension between the Biden administration and the Chinese government is mainly centered around Taiwan, a small country that develops a large part of the microchips.

Talking to the media, the US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said that “the threat environment is always changing. We are appropriately doing everything in our power to protect our national security and prevent sensitive technologies with military applications from being acquired by the People’s Republic of China’s military, intelligence, and security services.”

