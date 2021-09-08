President Dr. Arif Alvi set to focus on online earning to save cost and promote higher education

In recent news, President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the fact that universities should now focus more on online education as it is cost-effective and would help students get easy access to higher education.

The president mentioned this during a briefing on Riphah International University (RIU), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where he emphasized the rethinking of their vision and further focus on getting an intellectual edge in order to remain up to par with the ever-changing world.

Moreover, the president mentioned that the universities in the country need to focus on the 4th industrial revolution and the respective research and development activities that will enable Pakistan to join the ranks of countries that are already technologically advanced.

Furthermore, in the briefing, it was stated that educational institutions should also focus on ethical studies and the students’ character building.

The briefing was given by Vice-Chancellor RIU, Prof Dr. Anis Ahmad, Executive Director RIU, Asad Ullah Khan, Registrar RIU, Brigadier (R) Eng. Salim Ahmed Khan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Higher Education Commission.