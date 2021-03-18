PS5’s next-gen Virtual Reality controller is here, major changes and more

In just a few hours, Sony unveiled its next-generation virtual reality system for the PlayStation 5 which, according to Sony, will play a critical role in providing gamers a more immersive VR experience.

According to Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of the Platform Planning & Management at Sony:

“Our new VR controller speaks to our mission of achieving a much deeper sense of presence and a stronger feeling of immersion in VR experiences. It will build upon the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller, which changed how games “feel” on PS5 by unlocking a new way to tap into the sense of touch. Now we’re bringing that innovation to VR gaming.“

In comparison to the previous VR system, this generation has a much more unique design that takes the shape of an orb which allows the user to hold the controller naturally while playing with a high degree of freedom. This includes zero constraints in regards to hand movement hence allowing game developers to create unique gameplay experiences.

The new controller is designed with great ergonomics in mind to ensure that it is well balanced and comfortable to hold in each of the users’ hands. According to the company, this was achieved through testing users with a range of hand sizes as well as past data from previous controllers and consolers.

The new VR controller enables players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. There are several features, including key features from the DualSense controller, which match Sony’s vision for what next-generation VR games can be. This includes adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger touch detection, and ring tracking.

More details in regards to release date, shipping and pricing are still yet to be disclosed by Sony.

Source: PlayStation