Apple may introduce a foldable iPhone with a stylus in 2023

According to Omdia, global communications, and digital research organization, Apple is developing a foldable iPhone which will launch in 2023.

The rumors of a foldable iPhone came about in late 2017 where the Cupertino-based tech giant was said to team up with LG Display to develop this smartphone. However, Omdia believes that the phone will launch the phone by 2023 which is said to have an OLED display. Moreover, the size of the phone is predicted to be 7.3-7.6 inches in height with the addition of supporting a stylus.

There have been recent schematics leaked from an Apple patent on how the foldable phone will look like, which are shown below:



Read more: The next iPhone might have an always-on display

As far as the stylus goes, it is still not clear if Apple is referring to the current Apple Pencil used mostly by the iPads or will there be a different design for the stylus. However, the company prefers to work in secret and is currently hyper-focused on the building of AR goggles and a self-driving car.

Source: Omdia