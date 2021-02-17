Mobile, News

Apple may introduce a foldable iPhone with a stylus in 2023

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

According to Omdia, global communications, and digital research organization, Apple is developing a foldable iPhone which will launch in 2023.

The rumors of a foldable iPhone came about in late 2017 where the Cupertino-based tech giant was said to team up with LG Display to develop this smartphone. However, Omdia believes that the phone will launch the phone by 2023 which is said to have an OLED display. Moreover, the size of the phone is predicted to be 7.3-7.6 inches in height with the addition of supporting a stylus.

There have been recent schematics leaked from an Apple patent on how the foldable phone will look like, which are shown below:

Read more: The next iPhone might have an always-on display

As far as the stylus goes, it is still not clear if Apple is referring to the current Apple Pencil used mostly by the iPads or will there be a different design for the stylus. However, the company prefers to work in secret and is currently hyper-focused on the building of AR goggles and a self-driving car.

Source: Omdia

Apple foldable phone iPhone Stylus
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Profile

Prime Minister shows dissatisfaction towards IT task force’s slow progress

in News, Telecom
Feb 17, 2021  ·   53 sec read

PSEB appreciated by MoITT for achieving level 4 E-Office implementation

in News, Technology
Feb 17, 2021  ·   38 sec read

Shafqat Mehmood explains how EdTech accelerated education in Pakistan during COVID

in Education, News
Feb 16, 2021  ·   52 sec read
Up Next: Prime Minister shows dissatisfaction towards IT task force’s slow progress