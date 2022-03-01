PTA and Huawei Pakistan sign MoU to Promote Gender Inclusion and Women Empowerment

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Huawei Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding to close the digital divide and to reduce the gender gap by empowering women through digital technologies all across Pakistan in Punjab, KPY, and Sindh to begin with.

The signing ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishter, Federal Secretary (IT & T) Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, PTA Chairman Maj Gen® Amir Azeem Bajwa, CEO Jazz Mr. Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Ufone Mr. Hatem Bamatraf, CEO Telenor Pakistan Mr. Irfan Wahab Khan, Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud and Mr. Wu Han, along with other respective members from signing parties.

Dr. Sania Nishter and PTA appreciated all the operators and Huawei’s efforts to promote gender inclusion and Women Empowerment.

Access to the Internet and improved digital skills can pave the way for women to start new businesses, sell products to new markets, find market-competitive jobs, and access education, health, and financial services while actively participating in public life and improving information exchange. The gender gap in Pakistan’s ICT use has not declined in the last few years, this MoU signing aims to amend that.

Huawei plans to support PTA in initiating projects to reduce the digital gender gap via awareness programs and acquiring digital skills by females. In this regard, Huawei plans to launch pieces of training inviting approximately 500 women in 2022. The company also aims to support PTA in hosting projects, pieces of training, and activities to promote Gender Inclusion in ICTs in collaboration with other organizations. Increased focus will pave the way towards the inclusion of women in ICT academies, CSR projects, and providing low-cost tools, phones & gadgets for females to help with easy learning.

In the ever increasing technology ecosystem, ensuring the concept of inclusivity is considered vital in order to bring about radical changes in all respective domains through respective technological advancements.

This is rather parallel to Huawei’s mission which is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, the company is hyper focused on ensuring to bring about ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks to lay the foundation for the intelligent world which will lead to the provision of the ultimate computing power in order to deliver ubiquitous cloud and intelligence and build powerful digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic. This also includes redefining user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence hence offering consumers more personalized and intelligent experiences across all scenarios which includes home, travel, office, entertainment, and fitness & health.

With its partnership with PTA, it is expected that more programs would come around in order to ensure a more digital Pakistan.