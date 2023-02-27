PTA Blocks Over 21 Unverified Quran Apps and Websites

According to details, PTA has blocked around 13 unverified Quran websites and 8 Quran mobile apps

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reportedly blocked around 21 unverified Quran applications and websites. This figure includes around 13 unverified Quran websites and 8 Quran mobile apps, all of which were reported or researched to be containing unauthentic content.

Many complaints about these unauthentic Quran apps and websites came in from users, whereas other websites were researched by PTA itself. This is because section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 orders PTA to identify any sacrilegious content on the internet.

Abiding by the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, PTA does its own work towards the identification of any sacrilegious content, while also taking in complaints from the public.

In its attempt to collect complaints, PTA has now given a dedicated E-Portal to around 43 organizations, who can now report the presence of any sacrilegious content. The general public, when trying to report any sacrilegious content can easily head over to the PM portal or even the PTA’s Complaint Management system and file their complaint.

Apart from that, PTA has also contacted and made the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA&IH) aware about the situation. Responding to PTA’s request, MoRA&IH has now set up a Web Evaluation Cell that is actively searching for objectionable or sacrilegious content.

Read more:

Best Cybersecurity Jobs In High Demand In 2023