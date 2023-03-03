PTA Collabs With Meta To Raise Digital Awareness Against Scams

To spread knowledge about e-commerce fraud and provide advice on staying safe online, Meta, formerly the Facebook Company, has teamed up with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The program can help the messes of Pakistan to avoid online scams and frauds which are more often than not successful in Pakistan due to a lack of digital awareness.

A Meta representative revealed on Thursday that Pakistani content producers like Romaisa Khan and Bilal Munir were also working with Meta to inform their Facebook and Instagram fans.

The producers would provide advice in Urdu on their social media accounts urging both buyers and sellers to be on the lookout for online fraud. Beginning on February 7, Safer Internet Day, and continuing throughout the month of March.

Beth Ann Lim, the director of Meta’s Policy Programmes for the Asia Pacific region, commented on the partnership and noted that while the company was committed to connecting people, including making it simpler for sellers and buyers to find each other online, some people took advantage of others by operating online scams.

“We were pleased to partner with PTA and TDAP, as well as local content creators, to promote responsible use of the internet and support all users in Pakistan to connect with their favorite businesses safely.”

Pakistani content creators like Romaisa Khan and Bilal Munir are also collaborating with Meta to alert their followers on Facebook and Instagram. “At Meta, we are committed to connecting people, including making it easier for sellers and buyers to find each other online, but some people take advantage of others by running scams online,” said Beth Ann Lim, Meta’s Policy Programs Director for the Asia Pacific region.

According to Kamran Gandapur, Director General of PTA’s Online Analysis Division, e-commerce scams continue to be a problem for both consumers and businesses.

“We were pleased to partner with Meta to raise awareness among people in Pakistan so they can be better equipped to protect themselves from scams, as they navigate the digital space for buying and selling and building their online communities,” he added.

PTA and TDAP will collaborate in March to distribute information on account security and spotting frauds with a wider audience in an effort to raise awareness among online users.

Read More: