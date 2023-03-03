10 Most Innovative Companies In Artificial Intelligence Of 2023

In today’s AI world, everyone uses innovative technology daily.

It is the dawn of artificial intelligence’s golden age. Over the last few months, chatbots like chatGPT and Nvidia’s 2D and 3D converter NeRF have captured the public’s imagination.

It has become viral, and almost every company and field tries to incorporate it into daily tasks.

Indeed, AI is much more than chatbots. By witnessing the environment, we have realised that artificial intelligence has become essential in every field, whether we talk about media, technology, education or science.

Here we are bringing the top 10 companies working hard to incorporate Artificial intelligence in every field.

Open AI

OpenAI is a research and deployment company founded in 2015. The company is one of the innovative research companies constantly trying to bring something intelligent to the market.

The AI image generator Dall E-2 enables a higher-resolution text-to-image AI model. The images generated by Dall E-2 are a five-times more realistic and accurate in comparison generated by the other models.

Moreover, Dall E-2 enables “outpainting”, a new feature that offers users to extend existing images beyond their original borders.

Last November 2022, OpenAI released chatGPT, an AI-powered program capable of answering user questions efficiently. ChatGPT has made an even bigger splash on the internet than Dall E-2. It has provided fun with tech using a bot to produce essay drafts, develop business plans and even mimic shakespeare’s prose.

In contrast, Microsoft’s new Bing AI chat is another innovative creation.

DeepMind

It is one of science’s most profound mysteries, the structure of proteins which are the building blocks of life. The alphabet-owned Company elaborated, “because a protein’s shape is closely linked with its function, knowing a protein’s structure unlocks a greater understanding of what it does and how it works”.

AlphaFold, released by DeepMind, is an AI system that predicts the 3D structure of a protein from its amino acid sequence.

In 2022, the tool billed itself as the “Google search for protein structures, ” adding more than 200 million new parties to its database.

In addition, DeepMind also worked on an algorithm to perform Matrix multiplication at record speeds.

Builder.AI

It is a no-code app development platform designed to create software six times faster and 70% cheaper than a normal human being.

In 2022, the Company launched Natasha, a product manager bot, to facilitate customers through the app-building process. However, it has cemented a new partnership with JPMorgan Chase to sell builder products to the financial services giant’s customer basis.

In addition, Builder.AI raised $100 million in series C funding last March 2022. It brought its total funding haul to $195 million.

Speechmatics

Speechmatic AI tools can translate speech to text regardless of speaking patterns or accents. According to the research done by Stanford University, its AI recorded an overall accuracy of about 83% for Black speakers. At the same time, Google and Amazon have secured only 68%.

In December 2022, speechmatics announced using Nvidia accelerated computing to improve its ML capabilities. However, the Company has also announced a partnership with Veritone Voice and Cameo to provide its AI software to the innovative “Cameo Kids”.

In June 2022, speechmatics raised $62 million in a series B funding round.

Unlearn

Unlearn is an innovative technology that uses existing medical data to create digital twins of people. Using the size of people up to 35%, the Company’s tech allows drug companies to conduct smaller product trials.

Since its launch, it has raised $70 million in funding. However, it has been used in trials for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson and ALS.

Last year, it indulged itself in many partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

Pano AI

Pano incorporated AI, sophisticated camera technology and cloud software to alarm fire departments on burgeoning blazes immediately.

Pano’s innovative technology alerts first responders of new fires much faster than existing approaches. At the same time, its cloud software allows for better coordination between agencies.

The Company now monitors 5.6 million acres and raised $20 million in a series A in September.

Abnormal Security

Abnormal Security can detect and prevent email-based cyber-attacks like phishing and ransomware.

It has recently launched its new security posture management product, which enables the security team’s immediate visibility to each potential entry and exit point.

Xerox, Groupon, and Royal Caribbean are already their clients.

According to the report, email attacks cost companies $43 billion in losses between 2016 and 2021.

SigniFYD

It uses machine learning to protect online merchants from money fraud. On the other hand, it also saves you from shifting liability away from retailers.

Through this, SigniFYD software vendors have witnessed a 70% reduction in false declines. These were the legitimate orders that were turned away due to incorrect suspicions.

Moreover, SigniFYD’s annual revenue rate is on a state 40% increase.

Nvidia

Nvidia is one of the famous AI computing companies that recently unveiled its innovation of converting 2D photos into 3D scenes in seconds. NeRF can be easily applied to Metaverse tech and capture video and conference participants in 3D dimensions.

CEO Jensen Huang told investors, ” we are set to help customers take advantage of a breakthrough in generative AI and large language models”.

Nvidia’s 2022 revenue was $27 billion.

Voxel

Voxel works with industrial and manufacturing businesses, founded in 2020. The primary purpose is to analyse video feeds and determine potential safety threats on the factory floor.

Its efficient AI enables employers to real-time threats and spot repeated actions that might heighten risk. The innovative technology also helps by monitoring open doors in refrigerated warehouses.

According to Voxel, its technology has led to a 77% reduction in injuries in customers’ workforces and witnessed a 90% improvement in monitored safety behaviours in the workplace.

In 2022, Company raised $15 series A and began publicising its tech.

