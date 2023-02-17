PTA Conducts Another Successful Raid Against Illegal SIM Cards

Conducted in Mingora Swat, the raid was conducted in collaboration with PTA Zonal Office Peshawar and the FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) alongside the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has conducted another successful raid against illegal SIM Card issuers.

According to details, the raid was conducted in Mingora Swat. Both the PTA Zonal Office Peshawar and the FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar were involved in the operation.

The raid was conducted against a mobile company franchisee, who was reportedly issuing illegal SIM cards, under the disguise of BISP disbursements by collecting thumb impressions of subscribers.

Similar raid was conducted by the PTA Zonal Office & FIA Cyber Crime Circle Gujranwala in Lahore, Gujranwala, Pasroor and Narowal against different mobile company franchisees, who were issuing illegal SIMs.

PTA collected a large amount of BVS devices, SIM Cards and a bank for BISP disbursements were confiscated from both the locations.

These raids are a part of PTA’s and FIA’s efforts to stop the illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs. According to details, FIA is further investigating the cases.

