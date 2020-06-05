PTA extended the Blocking of IMEIs of unregistered devices

Earlier today Pakistan Telecommunication authority just published a press released stating that the date of IMEI blocking of mobile is extended till the 3rd of July. The rule applies to the IMEIs that are validated by GSMA but not approved via the PTA.

The reason behind extinction is the offer facilitation to the citizens and also maintains the norm of social distancing. The unverified mobile devices will be blocked from the 4th of July and people will be notified via SMS.

So as per the notice, all mobile devices that are connected to a local network via SIM are required to get registered within the next 60 days from the first use of mobile from the local mobile network in Pakistan. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the government imparted a lockdown nationwide.

Press Release: PTA has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till 3rd July, 2020 for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA.#DIRBS pic.twitter.com/lHrUOon4yY — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) June 5, 2020

Otherwise, the non-registered IMEIs of devices would have been blocked at 18th of March. To avoid any hassle the government of Pakistan launched an online Device identification Registration and Blocking system. Visit the official website and verify the devices online.

