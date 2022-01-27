News, Telecom

PTA imposes Rs. 30 million fine on Jazz due to poor quality of network

In recent news, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed a fine of nearly Rs. 30 million on Jazz due to providing low-quality service for half a dozen cities across Pakistan. According to the PTA, Jazz failed to comply with the quality of service in the majority of the cities in Pakistan.

In addition, the telecommunication company was also issued a warning to improve the quality of the services in order to meet or even exceed the respective parameters as per license standards. If Jazz fails to meet the standards, legal proceedings would be initiated against the licensee as per applicable law.

This recent issue is due to the fact that the company’s system has remained offline for weeks in addition to customers being unable to change packages, pay bills, get new SIMs, and more.

