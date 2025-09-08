By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced revised charges for Radio-Based Services (RBS), effective from July 1, 2025, aimed at aligning with international practices and ensuring efficient spectrum management.

According to the notification, the new fee structure applies to Private Radio Networks (PRN), Flat Rate RBS Services, and DRS/Microwave Links. Charges will be calculated based on multiple factors, including frequency, bandwidth, power, and location.

Key Highlights of Revised Charges

Category Details
Private Radio Networks (PRN) Annual charges calculated by base price × frequency factor × no. of frequencies × bandwidth × output power × location factor.
Flat Rate RBS Services Aircraft & Ship Mobile Stations: Rs. 100,000 (5 years), Inmarsat: Rs. 250,000 (5 years), Amateur: Rs. 2,000 (5 years).
DRS/Microwave Links Rates range from Rs. 24,000/MHz (up to 1 GHz) to Rs. 600/MHz (above 10 GHz).

PTA has directed that advance payment for five years will be charged upon issuance or renewal of licenses under flat-rate services. Existing licensees will also shift to the new rates starting July 2025. The authority further announced that future revisions of RBS charges will be conducted every 3–5 years in consultation with the industry.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

