PTCL Group wins the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Award in five categories

In recognition of its forward-looking human resource practices and work culture, PTCL Group has won the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Award in five categories. The achievement highlights the Group’s standing as a progressive and wholly employee-centric organization with unique attributes that have been validated previously as well.

Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) are global standards developed by The Centre for Global Inclusion (CBI), with more than 112 experts from across the world. The standards help organizations across the world determine their strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

This year, PTCL Group won the prestigious award in five categories, thereby reinforcing its reputation as one of the most progressive organizations in the country. Among these three; Vision, strategy, and Business impact; Work-life integration, flexibility and benefits; and Assessment, Measurement, and Research were categorized as proactive whereas the other two; DEI Communications and Community, Government Relations, and Philanthropy were categorized in progressive stage.

The GDEIB, ‘Diversity Hub’, a center of expertise with HR Metrics, Islamabad, holds annual awards to celebrate the accomplishments of organizations in GDEIB in 15 categories on a maturity scale of 1-5. Award submissions are reviewed by globally renowned jury members through a democratic review process.

Commenting on the achievement, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain said,

“We are thrilled to receive outstanding recognition at the GDEIB Awards for diversity and inclusion at PTCL. As an organization, we believe in making sustained efforts to foster gender and cultural diversity and continuously strive to provide an environment for these changes to take root. We are glad that we have been able to provide a favorable and equitable working environment and growth-oriented culture to our diverse teams.”

PTCL Group has strongly established itself as one of the most forward-looking organizations in terms of inclusivity, equity, and acceptance. The GDEIB Award is the second of its kind to acknowledge the Group’s credentials in this regard this year, following its success at the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) Awards earlier this year.