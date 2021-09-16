PTCL partners with Dell Technologies to bring Microsoft Azure Stack Services to Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is collaborating with Dell Technologies to introduce the industry-first Azure Cloud Computing Services in Pakistan. The latest service will help PTCL enterprise customers to leverage technology for reaching their full business potential.

The agreement was signed by Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, EVP, Digital Services, PTCL, and Naveed Khan, Director, Data Center Solutions for Asia Emerging Markets, Dell Technologies, during a signing ceremony held at the PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad, in presence of senior executives from both organizations.

The upcoming Azure Stack Hub is an extension of Microsoft Azure that brings the flexibility and innovation of Cloud Computing to the Cloud Services providers in their on-premises infrastructure. When deployed at PTCL, the Azure Stack Hub will be used to provide Azure consistent services, either connected to the internet and Azure or in disconnected environments with no internet connectivity. Azure Stack Hub uses the same underlying technologies as global Azure, which includes the core components of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities.

On the occasion, Sayyed Muhammad Imran Ali, EVP, Digital Services, PTCL, said, “PTCL Azure Stack is a leap towards digitization, Cloud readiness, and innovation. It has the potential of helping SMEs and large enterprises to reinvent their customer experiences and allowing governments and academic institutions to innovate. This partnership will enable us to broaden our enterprise customers’ capabilities and ensure faster growth.”

Also speaking at the event, Naveed Khan, Director, Data Center Solutions for Asia Emerging Markets, Dell Technologies, said, “We are honored to support PTCL to extend their cloud reach in Pakistan to help businesses innovate and adopt the hybrid cloud with confidence. With the Dell Technologies Azure Stack, PTCL customers can experience Azure Cloud services without moving their applications and data out of the country.”

The Cloud Computing Services will not only bolster PTCL business customers to realize their full potential but also reinforce the national telecom carrier’s long-term drive for fostering digitization in the country in consistence with the vision of the Government of Pakistan for a ‘Digital Pakistan.’