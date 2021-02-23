PTCL’s Flash Fiber said to deliver the fastest internet presently

PTCL has recently launched its Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) service called Flash Fiber which is claimed to be currently the ‘fastest internet in town’ which delivers a whopping speed of 100 Mbps to its customers.

In a world of connectivity, the need for the internet has become a need rather than a luxury especially during the unprecedented times of COVID where the majority of the workforce, education sector, etc. have shifted to using online tools. Yet still, there are numerous areas in Pakistan where quality internet is considered to be rather far-fetched.

Despite the variances in the quality speed of the internet, many internet service providers are now utilizing the power of broadband fiber optics. Though these fiber optics may convey information at the speed of light, that particular speed is totally dependent upon how the pulses of light are encoded and decoded from one point to another.

However, PTCL’s Flash Fiber is said to provide a top-tier communication service to its customers which will allow users to access unlimited downloads under a reasonable plan. Moreover, this includes features such as triple-play service with no additional cost, free smart TV, and much more. To check the proper coverage of Flash Fiber in your area, click here.

PTCL is further working on numerous projects to enhance communication and internet service in Pakistan. The company had even provided a demonstration of its 5G service to a limited audience quite recently.

Read More: PTCL Group gives a successful trial demonstration of its 5G network

It’s only a matter of time that high-speed connectivity will become the new normal in Pakistan soon.