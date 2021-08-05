PUBG announces massive $6m prize pool for upcoming global championship

Fancy yourself as an expert PUBG player? Think you have what it takes to duke it out on the global stage? Well, if the thrill of getting to play your favorite mobile shooter at the international level isn’t enough, the prospect of getting a share of a $6 million prize pool might do the trick for you.

As reported by Reuters, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 kicks off in November and features a total prize pool of $6 million, making it the largest in battle royale mobile esports history.

The finals will take place in January 2022.

Plans for PMGC 2021 were announced after Sunday’s conclusion of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021, which saw Valdus Esports and Alpha 7 Esports crowned champions of the East and West divisions, respectively. The four-day event, powered by Gamers Without Borders, featured a charity prize pool of $3 million.

“Congratulations Valdus Esports and Alpha 7 Esports! I’m so proud to see yet another PUBG MOBILE global esports event come to a successful conclusion with some action packed matches,” PUBG Mobile Global Esports director James Yang said in a press release on Monday.

“It has also been a privilege to work alongside Gamers Without Borders to host a truly unique tournament and unite with our players for a good cause,” Yang added. “I am now excited to turn our attention to the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 which will be our biggest tournament to date promising something really special for our players, partners and fans.”

Valdus Esports won the PMWI East division with 287 total points. Runner-up Natus Vincere had 224 points and D’Xavier was third with 186.

Alpha 7 Esports finished atop the PMWI West with 227 total points. Konina Power was second with 227, followed by Next Ruya Gaming with 213.