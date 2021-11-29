PUBG Mobile developer Tencent suspended from launching apps by China

Chinese tech behemoth Tencent, which is best known for developing the world-famous PUBG Mobile as well as applications like WeChat and Tencent Music, has been ordered to temporarily suspend the rollout of any apps in China until the end of this year.

As reported by BBC, the order comes courtesy of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and it puts a halt on any further app launches and updates from Tencent till the end of 2021.

It is worth noting that current versions of apps are still available for download and normal usage.

So, what’s the scoop on this puzzling decision? Well, this development is linked to the Information Protection Law that the country started implementing from the beginning of November. This Law describes new rules that are aimed at imposing stricter regulations on how tech firms handle user data.

The Information Protection Law is also part of China’s attempt to further increase its oversight of its technology companies.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the MIIT has said that all new app updates and rollouts from 24 November until the end of the year will be reviewed thoroughly before they can be made public.

This particular move is just one of many that the country’s tech industry has had to put up with in recent months. Companies operating in ecommerce, social media, gaming, cloud computing, ride-hailing, and cryptocurrency have all had to deal with governmental crackdowns.

Known for titles like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, as well as for its stake in prominent gaming companies like Epic Games and Riot Games, Tencent is the world’s biggest video games seller. Earlier this year, it was overtaken by TSMC as Asia’s most valuable company.