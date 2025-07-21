By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pubg Mobile Finally Gets A 144 Fps Performance Power Up

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) helped define the battle royale genre when it exploded onto the scene in 2016. It quickly topped Steam’s charts and became a competitive staple.

Now, PUBG Mobile is redefining gaming once more. They officially added support for ultra-smooth 144 FPS, but only for select devices for now. Which is a dream come true for competitive gamers seeking pixel-perfect reaction times and silky gameplay.

The new 144 Hz mode delivers lightning-fast visuals and ultra-responsive controls, giving players a serious edge in high-stakes firefights. The update rolled out today alongside a list of compatible devices like the Redmi K70 Pro and Black Shark 5 Pro, promising buttery-smooth play for users lucky enough to own them.

Why PUBG Mobile Needed 144+ HZ

In a game as intense as PUBG, every millisecond counts. While finding high-tier loot or spotting enemies early remains critical, upgrading your hardware to run PUBG at 144 FPS or more can give you a serious edge. Here’s why:

  • Lower System Latency: The time between your input (mouse movement or keystroke) and the response on screen is drastically reduced.

  • Smoother Animations: More frames per second means smaller gaps between each movement, making enemy actions appear smoother and easier to track.

  • Improved Aiming: With smoother visuals and reduced delay, your aim gets sharper, particularly during fast-paced combat.

PUBG is notoriously demanding due to large open maps, detailed environments, pop culture crossovers, and the presence of up to 100 players per match. To maintain a consistent 144 FPS, PUBG Corp recommends at least a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER.

How To Set PUBG Mobile on 144 FPS

Want to push your rig to its full potential? Here are some pro-level steps:

  1. Set Resolution to 1920×1080 and make sure your monitor is running at its max refresh rate.

  2. Adjust Render Scale to 90.

  3. Fine-Tune Graphics Settings to maximize performance:

    • Turn off or lower shadows, effects, and foliage.

    • Reduce post-processing and view distance.

  4. Sharpen Visuals via NVIDIA Control Panel:

    • Open the control panel > Manage 3D Settings > Program Settings.

    • Select PUBG and enable image sharpening.

  5. Boost FPS by optimizing your system:

    • Close background apps, kill unnecessary services, and consider overclocking your CPU, RAM, and GPU.

PUBG’s creators and GPU vendors have found that players do better when the game runs at a high frame rate. Playing at 144+ FPS makes you better at reacting, aiming, and staying alive longer, which will make a great deal of difference, especially in competitive environments.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

