Pubg Mobile Finally Gets A 144 Fps Performance Power Up

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) helped define the battle royale genre when it exploded onto the scene in 2016. It quickly topped Steam’s charts and became a competitive staple.

Now, PUBG Mobile is redefining gaming once more. They officially added support for ultra-smooth 144 FPS, but only for select devices for now. Which is a dream come true for competitive gamers seeking pixel-perfect reaction times and silky gameplay.

The new 144 Hz mode delivers lightning-fast visuals and ultra-responsive controls, giving players a serious edge in high-stakes firefights. The update rolled out today alongside a list of compatible devices like the Redmi K70 Pro and Black Shark 5 Pro, promising buttery-smooth play for users lucky enough to own them.

Why PUBG Mobile Needed 144+ HZ

In a game as intense as PUBG, every millisecond counts. While finding high-tier loot or spotting enemies early remains critical, upgrading your hardware to run PUBG at 144 FPS or more can give you a serious edge. Here’s why:

Lower System Latency : The time between your input (mouse movement or keystroke) and the response on screen is drastically reduced.

Smoother Animations : More frames per second means smaller gaps between each movement, making enemy actions appear smoother and easier to track.

Improved Aiming: With smoother visuals and reduced delay, your aim gets sharper, particularly during fast-paced combat.

PUBG is notoriously demanding due to large open maps, detailed environments, pop culture crossovers, and the presence of up to 100 players per match. To maintain a consistent 144 FPS, PUBG Corp recommends at least a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER.

How To Set PUBG Mobile on 144 FPS

Want to push your rig to its full potential? Here are some pro-level steps:

Set Resolution to 1920×1080 and make sure your monitor is running at its max refresh rate. Adjust Render Scale to 90. Fine-Tune Graphics Settings to maximize performance: Turn off or lower shadows, effects, and foliage.

Reduce post-processing and view distance. Sharpen Visuals via NVIDIA Control Panel: Open the control panel > Manage 3D Settings > Program Settings.

Select PUBG and enable image sharpening. Boost FPS by optimizing your system: Close background apps, kill unnecessary services, and consider overclocking your CPU, RAM, and GPU.

PUBG’s creators and GPU vendors have found that players do better when the game runs at a high frame rate. Playing at 144+ FPS makes you better at reacting, aiming, and staying alive longer, which will make a great deal of difference, especially in competitive environments.