PUBG Mobile Royale Pass season18 starts today with musical ‘Hundred Rhythms’ theme

Beginning today PUBG MOBILE players can crank up the jams in the ‘Hundred Rythms’ themed Royale Pass Season 18, collecting all-new rewards by completing in-game challenges. Royale Pass Season 18 is available as part of PUBG MOBILE’s Version 1.3 content update, available now for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Earlier this month, PUBG MOBILE received an overhaul of fresh content in the Version 1.3 update, including new weapons, vehicles, game modes, and more. Fans and community members also experienced the first-of-its-kind computer-generated short film “The Growth,” inspiring determination and teamwork on the battlefield. Today, players who enroll in Royale Pass Season 18 can select two sets of ranked rewards to unlock through in-game challenges. Various collectibles include special AUG and Kar98K skins, a violin music set, and more.

In addition to PUBG MOBILE’s latest missions, a new adventure event is now available. Upon the start of the event, a violin-playing character will appear alongside four ladies. When the music begins, players can collect Adventure Vouchers, which can be exchanged for various free ranked rewards.

PUBG MOBILE also reveals today further details about the game’s upcoming three-year anniversary celebration later in March. World-renowned superstar DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and one more DJ are set to debut new singles in PUBG MOBILE and present an unprecedented special in-game live performance on March 21. This Sunday, PUBG MOBILE players can join the fun to witness the debut of DJ performance set at 11 a.m. UTC in-game and 1 p.m. UTC on YouTube to celebrate three years of the world’s most popular mobile game.

Stay tuned for more details about PUBG MOBILE’s three-year anniversary celebration, in addition to the reveal of a third unannounced celebrity DJ for the event.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.