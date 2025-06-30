By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Public Wi Fi In Islamabad Coming To These Spots

The federal government is set to roll out public Wi-Fi in Islamabad, starting with select parks and metro bus corridors later this year. This initiative was confirmed by Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima during a Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology meeting on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from committee members, Shaza Fatima clarified there are no immediate plans for a citywide public Wi-Fi in Islamabad. However, she stressed that focused connectivity projects have already received funding and will kick off within this year.

The minister highlighted that the Ministry of IT is also channeling resources to install Wi-Fi networks in government schools and hospitals. This effort targets closing the connectivity gap, especially since around 100 schools in Islamabad currently lack any form of internet access.

Boosting Connectivity in Key Public Sectors

Plans are underway to fiberize schools, hospitals, and police stations. According to the minister, this infrastructure will pave the way for enhanced online education and e-health services. She added that her ministry is actively coordinating with the Ministry of Health to enable digital healthcare initiatives.

Additionally, underground fiber optic cables are being laid across critical government buildings to ensure stable and high-speed connections.

The minister also shared that the “Smart Islamabad” project is moving forward, aiming to upgrade the capital’s digital framework and public service delivery.

