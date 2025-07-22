The Punjab boards are all set to announce the Class 10th result for the 2025 annual exams, with thousands of students eagerly awaiting their performance updates.

According to an official statement from all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education across Punjab, the Class 10th result will be declared on July 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM. The names of the top position holders will be revealed a day earlier, on July 23, through board websites and dedicated ceremonies.

The Class 9 results will follow later, scheduled for release on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

This year, over 500,000 students took part in the matriculation exams conducted in March across Punjab. The paper-checking and result compilation process has already been finalized.

How to Check Class 10th Result

Students can check their Class 10th result by entering their roll number on the official website of their respective board.

SMS-based result services will be available as an alternative option.

Printed gazettes will also be provided by the boards for result access.

Students are encouraged to keep their roll numbers ready and stay updated through official channels for timely result access.