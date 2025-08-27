Education in Punjab has received a major boost as the government announced 30,000 new scholarships under the Chief Minister’s Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2025.The program is designed to provide financial relief and academic opportunities for talented students across the province.

The scholarships will cover full tuition fees, ensuring that deserving students from low and middle-income families can continue their undergraduate studies without financial burden. Officials said the move will help thousands of young learners pursue their dreams in medicine, science, arts, and other fields.

How to Apply

Students meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online through the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) portal. The entire process is digital, and no hard copy applications will be entertained. For guidance, applicants can visit the official website or call the PHEC helpline.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed their intermediate (FA/FSc/ICS/12th Grade) with at least 70% marks. They must hold a Punjab domicile and come from families with a maximum monthly income of Rs. 350,000 (for public sector HEIs). Students admitted in BS, BA, BSc, MBBS, or other undergraduate programs are eligible to apply.

Deadline

The last date for applications is September 15, 2025. Students are encouraged to apply well before the deadline to avoid any technical delays. The application process is accessible through the Punjab Scholarship Application Portal.

This initiative reflects the Punjab government’s continued commitment to empowering the youth through education and ensuring equal access to academic opportunities for all.