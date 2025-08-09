By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Government

Punjab’s school teachers have a reason to be happy. The Education Department will reopen the SIS portal for marriage-based transfers from August 10. According to the revised policy, only the wedlock transfer category will be active. This change will make the process easier for teachers seeking transfers due to marriage. The option will also be open for those whose spouses are not government employees.

For the past six weeks, marriage transfers were suspended due to rationalization measures. Now, the department has decided to remove this restriction.

Officials say the goal is to provide transfer opportunities throughout the year. This will allow teachers to relocate when needed. Teachers should log in to the SIS portal and apply for marriage transfers once it reopens on August 10.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

