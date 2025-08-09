Punjab Government Makes Special Announcement for Married School Teachers
Punjab’s school teachers have a reason to be happy. The Education Department will reopen the SIS portal for marriage-based transfers from August 10. According to the revised policy, only the wedlock transfer category will be active. This change will make the process easier for teachers seeking transfers due to marriage. The option will also be open for those whose spouses are not government employees.
For the past six weeks, marriage transfers were suspended due to rationalization measures. Now, the department has decided to remove this restriction.
Officials say the goal is to provide transfer opportunities throughout the year. This will allow teachers to relocate when needed. Teachers should log in to the SIS portal and apply for marriage transfers once it reopens on August 10.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
Punjab’s Education System Set for Big Change With New Testing Model
The Punjab Schools Education Department has announced a major shift in the examination system. Traditional board exams will be replaced with a new assessment test.
Sindh Govt Declares Holiday for Schools Across Province
KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on Friday, August 15, 2025, for all public and private schools and colleges across the province..
Punjab Announces New School Opening Date After Summer Vacation Extension
The Punjab government has decided to extend summer vacations across all schools. The Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat took to X to announce the.
Fact Check: Has Punjab Govt Extended Summer Vacations?
The summer holidays across Punjab have been extended, so all public and private schools will now reconvene on September 1. Punjab’s Education Minister, Rana Sikandar.