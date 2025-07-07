In a bid to improve transparency and curb malpractice, the Punjab government has rolled out Punjab GPS school inspections, a new system that tracks monitoring officers in real time to ensure genuine school visits.

Under this initiative, the Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU) signed an agreement with a private telecom company to provide internet services. All Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) will now receive free SIM cards with internet data packages, forming the backbone of the Punjab GPS school inspections system.

These SIMs will enable authorities to monitor online activity and capture the exact GPS locations of officers during school inspections. Each time an MEA visits a school, their location will be recorded to confirm their physical presence at the site.

The Punjab government hopes this move will eliminate fake or desk-based inspection reports, a problem that has plagued education monitoring in the province for years. Officials have warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any officer caught submitting false reports without conducting actual school visits.

By introducing Punjab GPS school inspections, the government aims to strengthen accountability, build public trust, and raise the standards of education monitoring across Punjab.