Punjab Launches Online Route Permits And Digital Challan System

The Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has launched a fully online system for issuing route permits, making the process more accessible and efficient for commuters and transporters alike.

Residents of Punjab can now apply for route permits through the official Punjab Portal website, eliminating the need for in-person visits and paperwork. This service is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation in public services.

In addition to the website, PTC has also introduced a mobile application, allowing users to apply for permits and pay the required fees online with ease.

Building on the success of digitized permits, PTC is preparing to launch the next phase of its paperless initiative: an online challan (fine) payment system.

Once implemented, this system will allow commuters to pay PTC-issued fines instantly via the mobile app, right at the moment of issuance, mirroring the functionality of existing digital traffic police systems.

Previously, paying fines involved visiting National Bank branches, a method often criticized for being time-consuming. The new digital solution promises to enhance user convenience and improve the overall efficiency of PTC operations.

Punjab’s transport digitization drive is expected to save time, reduce errors, and promote a more transparent public service ecosystem.

