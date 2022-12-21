Punjab Launches Special Web portal for the Registration of Web 3.0 Contributors

The Punjab Gpvernment launched special web portal on Monday for the registration of Web 3.0 contributors including researchers, scientists, and IT industry experts. National and international companies working with Web 3.0 technology will also be able to submit their valuable feedback through the portal.

“The implementation of Web 3.0 technology in Punjab will create thousands of tech-related employment opportunities in addition to helping the economy grow,” stated the chairman.

The appreciation certificates were presented to PITB Admin staff including Assistant Director Habib Nawaz Khan, Admin Officer Osama Bin Fayyaz, and Assistant Program Officer Muhammad Raza Iqbal Khan.

From the PITB e-Governance team, Assistant Program Manager Mehreen Ahmed, Communication and Design Specialist Hafiz Syed Suleman and Program Officers Muhammad Mamoon Hamid, Syed Qumbar Ali Jafri, Resham Jamshed, and Ali Sher received the appreciation certificates.

The ASTP staff members who were given the certificates included Manager Civil Pervaiz Abid, BMS Engineer Muhammad Zubair, and Facilitation Officer Khizer Abbas. It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi presided over the ‘Punjab 3.0’ event earlier this week at PITB Headquarters in Lahore.

The portal was launched during the first meeting of the high-powered committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on the Adoption of Web 3.0 in the province. The meeting, held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), was presided over by Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari and Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid.

It started with web 1.0 (1990–2004) which is referred to as "read-only Web", web 2.0 (2005-2014) referred to as "participative social" and web 3.0 (2015-onward) as "read, write, execute Web". Web 3.0 is the third iteration of the internet that combines a bouquet of disruptive technologies such as Blockchain, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Cloud, Edge, Internet of Things, Geolocation tech & 5G, etc. It runs on an AI-based analytics layer for data-driven insights.

The underlying Blockchain technology enables trust and provides the next level of data security. In short, Web 1.0 introduced a new platform for digital content, and Web 2.0 gave us user-driven content & feedback, Web 3.0 represents more personalized content backed by most modern technologies.

“Adoption of Web3 in the province will facilitate more interactivity between different users and websites enabling them to access content from multiple sources at the same time, without having to leave the website they are surfing at any point in time,” he added.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider was optimistic about the development and said that Web3 will enable PITB to buy lounges in the metaverse to hold meetings and sign agreements. Citizens would be able to use metaverse to interact with the government, he added.

He further said that with the support of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in adopting the Web3 ecosystem, payments could also be made in the form of NFTs. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif gave a comprehensive presentation on TORs, the constitution of sub-committees, a proposal for the addition of co-opted members, a tentative roadmap, and a brief introduction to the Web 3.0 portal.

Under Web 3.0, avenues in ‘new economy’, and ‘tech R&D’ will be explored and a pool of new talent will be created that can be part of the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Web 3.0 is the third iteration of the internet that combines technologies like Blockchain, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Cloud, Edge, Internet of Things (IoT), Geolocation tech & 5G, etc. The underlying Blockchain technology provides virtually foolproof data security.

