By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 8 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Matric Exams Delayed Again New Date Announced

The Punjab government has once again postponed the matriculation examinations, this time pushing them to September 29, 2025. The exams were postponed due to widespread flooding and torrential rainfall across the province.

The announcement applies to all boards, including BISE Lahore. Officials explained that the adverse weather and damaged infrastructure have made it impossible to hold exams on schedule.

The matric exams were earlier rescheduled for September 10, but the worsening flood situation forced another delay. With the revised date, students now have nearly three additional weeks for preparation.

Education authorities assured parents and candidates that the exams will be conducted in safe and well-managed conditions. They urged students to stay focused on their studies and confirmed that the September 29 date will be strictly implemented across all exam centers.

Earlier in the year, heavy downpours had already disturbed the academic calendar. While some parents welcomed the extra time, others voiced concern over the uncertainty caused by repeated postponements.

The provincial government has emphasized that the new schedule is designed to avoid further interruptions, ensuring that exams proceed smoothly despite the challenges posed by floods and rain.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

