Punjab Police Introduces AI-Powered Facial Recognition System

In an effort to bolster accountability, reliability, and efficiency in tracking down suspects and criminals, the Punjab police have introduced an innovative ‘facial recognition system empowered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The state-of-the-art “Face Trace System (FTS)” leverages AI to create an extensive database containing information on more than 18 million individuals, including wanted criminals and suspects. By deploying this cutting-edge facial recognition technology, law enforcement officers throughout Punjab province can now swiftly locate accused individuals and criminals.

The brainchild of the Punjab Police Information Technology (IT) wing in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the FTS was officially launched by Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar. Heading the IT Wing, DIG Ahsan Younas played a pivotal role in gathering data from various divisions and organizations within the Punjab police, culminating in the development of this sophisticated system.

With the FTS now accessible to investigating officers across the province, the identification process has been significantly streamlined. Gone are the days when officers had to rely on traditional, time-consuming methods involving physical visits to different locations. Now, with a simple press of a button, investigating officers can swiftly verify and identify suspects and criminals using the online platform.

The comprehensive data compiled for the FTS comprises 16 million records and pictures from the driving licenses branch, 1.8 million records from the Crime Record Branch, 1.3 million from the Punjab Khidmat Marakaz, and 300,000 records of accused individuals and criminals from Punjab prisons. This vast amount of information empowers law enforcement to improve their success rate in identifying and apprehending culprits.

Moreover, the FTS serves as a valuable tool in identifying and tracking suspects captured on CCTV cameras and other sources. Designed with compatibility for the latest AI technology, the system ensures prompt arrests following accurate criminal identification.

Both IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Mr Ahsan Younas expressed their commitment to further enhancing the system through continuous training, seamless integration, and feedback from the police force. Dr Usman Anwar reiterated that the system’s ongoing improvements would be guided by insights gained from practice and integration, with plans to link it to databases of other institutions.

Notably, districts have been informed about the deployment of FTS, and there are plans to connect the system with e-police posts and crime prevention apps in the near future. This will further bolster the efficiency of identifying and arresting criminals.

The ceremony to launch the FTS was attended by several prominent figures, including PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, Additional DG Qasim Afzal, Chief Technical Officer Adil Iqbal, and Project Director Asim Iqbal.

As the Punjab police embraces this transformative technology, the Face Trace System with its AI-powered facial recognition capabilities promises to be a game-changer in the fight against crime, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for the citizens of Punjab.

The introduction of the Face Trace System (FTS) marks a significant milestone in the realm of law enforcement and technological advancements in Punjab. With its AI-powered facial recognition capabilities, the system brings a new level of sophistication to the identification process. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the Punjab police are poised to stay ahead of the ever-evolving landscape of criminal activities and swiftly respond to emerging threats.

The utilization of AI technology in law enforcement is a testament to the province’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions for public safety. The comprehensive data bank of over 18 million individuals, encompassing suspects and criminals, is a testament to the meticulous efforts put forth by the Punjab Police Information Technology wing and the Punjab Information Technology Board. The collaboration between these two entities underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in harnessing cutting-edge technologies to serve the greater good.

The benefits of the FTS extend beyond its capacity to identify and apprehend criminals. With the implementation of this system, the burden on investigating officers has been significantly reduced, allowing them to focus on other crucial aspects of their work. This newfound efficiency translates to quicker response times and more thorough investigations, ultimately leading to enhanced public safety and greater trust in law enforcement.

The successful deployment of the FTS also highlights the importance of data sharing and collaboration between different sections and organizations within the Punjab police. The amalgamation of data from various sources, including driving licenses, crime records, and prison records, demonstrates the power of data-driven decision-making in modern policing. The seamless integration of these datasets empowers investigators with comprehensive information to make well-informed judgments and take decisive actions.

As the FTS continues to evolve and improve, it sets a precedent for other law enforcement agencies across the country to adopt similar AI-driven technologies. The success of this system can serve as a blueprint for implementing facial recognition solutions in diverse settings, such as airports, border checkpoints, and public spaces, to bolster security and enhance public safety on a national scale.

However, as with any advanced technology, concerns about data privacy and misuse must be addressed. It is essential for the Punjab police to prioritize transparency and establish robust safeguards to protect citizens’ sensitive information. Striking the right balance between utilizing cutting-edge tools and respecting individual rights and privacy will be crucial to building public confidence in the system’s capabilities.

The unveiling of the Face Trace System (FTS) represents a groundbreaking step forward in the realm of law enforcement in Punjab. Through the power of artificial intelligence and the collaborative efforts of the Punjab Police Information Technology Wing and the Punjab Information Technology Board, the province has equipped itself with a potent tool to enhance public safety, improve accountability, and streamline the process of identifying and apprehending criminals. By harnessing the potential of AI-driven technologies responsibly and transparently, Punjab sets a shining example for other regions looking to bolster their security measures and protect their citizens in an increasingly interconnected world.

