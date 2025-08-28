By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 14 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab School Holidays Rumor Denied By Education Secretary

Punjab Education Secretary, Khalid Nazir Watoo, has firmly rejected a viral notice that claimed school holidays would be extended until September 5. The Education Department has issued no such order. Parents and teachers are asked to rely only on official statements for any updates.

The false notification spread widely on social media and created confusion among families as heavy flooding affects parts of the province. The Secretary made clear that regular school schedules remain in place unless the department issues a verified notice.

He advised the public to check the School Education Department Facebook page for authentic announcements.

Punjab continues to face severe river flooding after high inflows from India into eastern rivers. Water levels have risen in the Chenab Ravi and Sutlej rivers. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports that more than 210,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable districts.

The Pakistan Army and rescue teams are active in relief and rescue work. Authorities confirm that no casualties have been reported so far.

Schools in affected districts will follow instructions from local authorities and from the Education Department. Parents should keep contact details for their children’s schools and follow verified channels only. Wattoo stressed that students must avoid sharing unverified notices and should follow safety instructions during the flood response.

Officials will continue to update the public through official channels and the department will coordinate with relief agencies to ensure safety and continuity of learning.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

