The Higher Education Department has launched disciplinary action against hundreds of teachers over serious Punjab Matric and Intermediate marking errors, raising concerns about the reliability of exam results across the province.

According to local media, the names of the teachers involved have been forwarded to the School Education Department for further proceedings. This move follows reports of glaring mistakes in the marking of Matric and Intermediate exams, which directly impact thousands of students.

Teachers accused of these Matric and Intermediate marking errors were initially summoned on July 9 to appear before an inquiry committee and present their defense. However, officials reported that many failed to attend.

In response, the Directorate of Public Instruction (Elementary), Punjab, has re-summoned these teachers to appear on July 14. They have been strictly directed to submit written explanations and ensure their presence at the inquiry hearings.

The Education Department has warned that those found guilty could face serious penalties, including a ban on all future paper marking responsibilities. Reports indicate that individual hearings will determine the extent of disciplinary measures.

This crackdown aims to safeguard the integrity of the examination process and maintain trust in Punjab’s academic system. As inquiries proceed, the case highlights the critical importance of maintaining accuracy and accountability in marking Matric and Intermediate exams.