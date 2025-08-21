The Punjab government is set to introduce a teaching license system, taking inspiration from Sindh, which became the first province in Pakistan to roll out teacher licensing earlier this year.

A Punjab Education Department delegation met Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah in Karachi to learn from Sindh’s experience. Punjab’s Shakil Ahmed praised Sindh’s leadership, saying such licensing will boost teacher dignity, accountability, and nationwide recognition.

Sindh launched its licensing system to ensure only qualified teachers enter classrooms, while also offering professional growth opportunities. Alongside this, the province has started a non-formal education program through public-private partnerships, creating 3,000 learning centers aimed at enrolling nearly one million out-of-school children within 30 months.

Globally, teacher licensing is a standard practice in countries like the UK, Singapore, and Finland, with Gulf states including the UAE and Saudi Arabia adopting similar systems to raise education quality. Punjab’s move reflects this international trend of professionalizing teaching.

Both provinces agreed to set up a joint coordination group for regular consultation. The meeting ended with an exchange of cultural gifts, marking goodwill between Sindh and Punjab.