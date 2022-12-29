Punjab Will Soon Get its Own Job Centers

Freshly launched, the Punjab job centers have already gone on to register more than 20,000 new workers

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an aim to establish a Job Centre in the Punjab province.

Details suggest that these Job Centers which are a joint project of the PITB, the Labor & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), and the Government of Punjab, will be deployed at a number of different locations throughout Punjab. These locations will be divided on the basis of divisional and district levels.

Freshly launched, the initiative has already gone on to register more than 20,000 new workers, thus we can expect the new initiative to register more workers in the coming months.

A signing ceremony was organized to inaugurate the job center, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad along with Senior Program Manager Shams ul Islam, and Program Manager Syed Umar Saeed attended the signing ceremony.

According to RCCI President, this PITB initiative and its portal will bridge the gap between employers, promoters, job agencies and job seekers resulting in increased employment throughout Punjab.

