By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Qi2 Wireless Charging

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has launched the new Qi2 25W wireless charging standard. This new tech offers faster speeds and broader support across iPhones and Android devices. Dozens of certified devices are already confirmed, with hundreds more to come. Accessory makers like Anker, Ugreen, and Baseus have also received early certifications. Many are ready to release Qi2-compatible chargers and power banks.

Previously called Qi2.2, the standard is now officially named Qi2 25W. This marks a significant boost from the earlier 15W limit. The WPC confirmed that iPhones will support Qi2 25W, although specific models were not mentioned. Currently, iPhone 16 models support 15W Qi2 and 25W via MagSafe. Since Qi2 is based on Apple’s MagSafe design, an upgrade for iPhone 16 and full support in iPhone 17 is expected.

Qi2 Wireless Charging To Boost Speeds On Iphones And Android Devices

Meanwhile, Android users will also benefit. The WPC says several “major Android smartphones” will support Qi2 for the first time. However, it didn’t reveal which brands or models.

As of now, only the HMD Skyline fully supports Qi2. Some Samsung flagships, including the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, are labeled “Qi2 Ready.” But they lack the magnetic ring for full-speed charging unless paired with a magnetic case.

Fady Mishriki, chair of the WPC board, stated, “Consumers will be delighted when they experience Qi2 25W.” He highlighted that this new charging system delivers nearly 70% more power than the previous version. The rollout of Qi 25W is expected to reshape wireless charging across devices, offering both speed and convenience.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

