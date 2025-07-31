By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Qualcomm

Qualcomm is preparing for its next big launch event in late September 2025. During the event, it is expected to reveal the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, carrying the model number SM8850. At the same time, rumors suggest another chipset is also on the horizon. Codenamed SM8845, this chip will launch later this year and sits just below the Elite 2 in performance.

It won’t be marketed as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 5, since it offers higher performance than that series. However, many speculate it could launch as the Snapdragon 8 Plus.

Performance-wise, the SM8845 will match the original Snapdragon 8 Elite. It uses an all-big-core CPU setup featuring Qualcomm’s custom-developed cores. Yet, there are slight improvements. The SM8845 will be fabricated on a newer process and include some peripherals from the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

This combination ensures better efficiency and modern hardware support without drastically increasing power consumption. According to trusted leaker Digital Chat Station, brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Vivo will use this chip in upcoming smartphones.

Interestingly, these new devices may come with massive batteries, possibly up to 8,000 mAh in capacity, boosting battery life significantly. This chipset is shaping up to be a top pick for “flagship killer” smartphones. It strikes the right balance between price and power.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launch Expected in Coming Weeks
Pakistan Insulin Import From Russia Gains Momentum With Joint Ventures
Pakistan Insulin Import from Russia Gains Momentum with Joint Ventures
Pakistan Car Safety Law Sets Huge Fines And Jail Terms For Violators
Pakistan’s First Car Safety Law Sets Huge Fines and Jail Terms for Violators
Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Call Centers Linked To Global Financial Fraud
NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Call Centers Linked to Global Financial Fraud
Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Specs and Price revealed in Pakistan
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
SBP Selects Design for New Currency Notes
Galaxy S26 Ultra To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 And One Ui 8 5
Galaxy S26 Ultra to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and One UI 8.5
Pakistan Us Push Ahead With Trade Talks Amid Tariff Challenges
Trump Seals Trade Deal with Pakistan, Slaps Heavy Tariffs on India
Pakistan
Pakistan to Launch Remote Sensing Satellite at 6:45 AM from China
Pakistan Proposes 5 Digital Services Tax In Fy2025 26 Budget
FBR Exempts Foreign‑Supplied Digital Goods from 5% “Digital Presence” Tax
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G Launch Date Confirmed with Design and Key Specs
Pak Govt
Pak Govt to Digitize Services Under $77M World Bank Project
Pakistan
Pak Govt Approves First-Ever AI Policy to Drive Innovation and Tech Growth