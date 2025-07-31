Qualcomm is preparing for its next big launch event in late September 2025. During the event, it is expected to reveal the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, carrying the model number SM8850. At the same time, rumors suggest another chipset is also on the horizon. Codenamed SM8845, this chip will launch later this year and sits just below the Elite 2 in performance.

It won’t be marketed as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 5, since it offers higher performance than that series. However, many speculate it could launch as the Snapdragon 8 Plus.

Performance-wise, the SM8845 will match the original Snapdragon 8 Elite. It uses an all-big-core CPU setup featuring Qualcomm’s custom-developed cores. Yet, there are slight improvements. The SM8845 will be fabricated on a newer process and include some peripherals from the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

This combination ensures better efficiency and modern hardware support without drastically increasing power consumption. According to trusted leaker Digital Chat Station, brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Vivo will use this chip in upcoming smartphones.

Interestingly, these new devices may come with massive batteries, possibly up to 8,000 mAh in capacity, boosting battery life significantly. This chipset is shaping up to be a top pick for “flagship killer” smartphones. It strikes the right balance between price and power.