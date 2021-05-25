News, Technology

Qualcomm Introduces A High End Snapdragon Processor For Entry-Level Computers

In recent news, Qualcomm has announced a second-gen Snapdragon processor that is specifically designed for entry-level Windows PCs and Chromebooks. Dubbed as the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, the processor is ARM-powered and has a clock speed bump from 2.4 GHz to 2.55 GHz.

Similar to the original Snapdragon 7c, the Gen 2 offers integrated LTE connectivity so that users may connect to cellular networks while ensuring ‘multi-day battery life’. The first device to rock this processor will be coming soon and in fact, Lenovo will soon be adopting this processor for their computer.

With ARM being the next big thing in the technology world, more chipmakers are switching to this technology due to its high-end performance and power efficiency. Currently, Qualcomm is neck and neck with Apple and their all-powerful M1 chip. With Apple computers and devices being highly expensive it seems Qualcomm has the upper hand with their 7c Gen 2 processor.

