Razer introduces a reusable straw with a telescopic design to ensure a cleaner environment

Razer, one of the world’s leading gaming computer companies, is looking to ensure a cleaner environment by introducing new reusable products. One of them is a reusable straw that features an innovative telescopic design for effortless daily use.

The company has used the term #STRAWSSUCK to bring about an emphasis on ending the usage of plastic straws. This innovative device is made of food-grade 304 stainless steel, the straw is easy to carry and features an ingenious collapsible design that lets you enjoy your favorite beverages from a wide variety of cups with ease. It further features durable and non-biodegradable, stainless steel which allows people to enjoy a long lifespan and is 100% recyclable, making it an excellent choice for sustainability.

Moreover, the straw comes with a protective silicone cover that fits over the tip to minimize the risk of scalding. This is long-lasting, versatile, and free from harmful chemicals, silicone can be recycled multiple times and is a safer and eco-friendly alternative to plastic.

The straw is 9.0 inches tall having a bottom inner diameter of 0.23 inches while weight only 10.7 g. The straw costs about $19.99 which can be purchased from the official Razer website by clicking here.

Source: Razer