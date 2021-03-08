Razer introduces smart glasses with true wireless audio and more

Razer has introduced a new product called Anzu which aims to make an impact in the smart glasses market. These particular glasses offer built-in audio functionality which is similar to Bose audio sunglasses.

The Razer Anzu features an open-ear speaker design that projects sound towards the user’s ears from the temples. This allows users to stream music and even take up calls using Anzu’s built-in microphone.

Playback is controlled through a variety of functions and gestures which can be used on either side of the glasses. Other features include IPX4 water-resistance, 4-hour battery life with over 2 weeks of standby time, and 60ms audio latency with a dedicated game mode.

Despite all the technical features, the Anzu glasses are available in numerous designs and framers of different shapes and sizes. According to Razer, the glasses include two lenses, one is a pre-installed one used for blocking 35% of blue light which serves as a safety precaution for the eyes when excessively using a computer. The other lenses however are polarized to block 99% UVA/UVB rays.

The company also has collaborated with Lensabl in order to provide the installation of custom prescription lenses for its customers. With so much innovation in the smart glasses industry, it’s only a matter of time before smart glasses replace wireless media.